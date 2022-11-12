Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 31,129 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.13% of Fidus Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $180,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $301,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.9 %

Fidus Investment Company Profile

FDUS stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.52. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

