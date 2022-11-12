Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 33,128 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 175.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.89. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 41.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.98%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

