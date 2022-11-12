Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 5,466 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EQR opened at $62.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.