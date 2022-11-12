Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 102,496 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 447.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Grab were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

GRAB opened at $2.94 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

