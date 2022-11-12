Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 221 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $89.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

