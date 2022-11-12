Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of EXP opened at $133.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

