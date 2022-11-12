Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,676 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

VEEV opened at $191.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day moving average is $185.72. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $321.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.