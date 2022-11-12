Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,953 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $815.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $848.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $745.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $688.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.