Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $343,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FNF shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $42.53 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

