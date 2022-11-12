Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $487,000 Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 956,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 61,068 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:BE opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $876,146. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

