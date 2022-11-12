Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $591,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $378.17 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.28 and its 200-day moving average is $371.62.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

