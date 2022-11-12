Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $613,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $191,643,000 after acquiring an additional 416,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $78,126,000 after acquiring an additional 321,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

BBY stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

