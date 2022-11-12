Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $399,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $215.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.83 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.71.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

