Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,708 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

BXMT stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.40%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

