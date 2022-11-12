Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 177 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $586.52 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $612.06. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

