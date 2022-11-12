Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 10,239 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

