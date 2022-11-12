Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 196 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 7.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $250.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $257.99.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

