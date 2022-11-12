Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 312 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

