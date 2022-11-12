Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,580 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Masco were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Masco Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

