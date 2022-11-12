Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,801 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

