Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,880 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after acquiring an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Hasbro by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after acquiring an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

