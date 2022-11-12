Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 739 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

