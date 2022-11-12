Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 882 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

About Eastman Chemical

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

