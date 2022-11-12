Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $467,000 Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000.

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $383.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

