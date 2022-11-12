Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $503,000 Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.13% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 3.9 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

NYSE:TPVG opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $467.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

