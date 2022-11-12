Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $624,000 Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

