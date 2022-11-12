Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.07% of Capital Southwest at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $570.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
