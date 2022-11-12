Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

