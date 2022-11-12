Barclays Lowers MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $17.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
MLNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.
MeridianLink Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $25.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
