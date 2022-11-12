Barclays Lowers MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $17.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of MeridianLink from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 million. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,325,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

