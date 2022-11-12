BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target Raised to $213.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.
BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.67.
BeiGene stock opened at $197.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.89. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $392.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BeiGene by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in BeiGene by 8.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after buying an additional 322,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,140,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,185,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BeiGene by 77.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after buying an additional 180,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
