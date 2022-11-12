Berenberg Bank Trims Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price to €73.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €83.00 ($83.00) to €73.00 ($73.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($57.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($66.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1663 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

