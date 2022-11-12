Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 22.5%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) rose 22.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 95,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,694,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $969.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.