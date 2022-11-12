Biglari (NYSE:BH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Biglari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biglari by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units.

