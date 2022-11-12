Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIO shares. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO stock opened at $435.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $784.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.