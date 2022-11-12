BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 26.8%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 26.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $21.94. 5,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 340,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. Cowen decreased their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,354.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,887 shares of company stock worth $313,979. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

