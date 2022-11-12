BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioNTech from $183.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 1.5 %

BNTX opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.56 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,490,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 200.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 603.3% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 402,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after acquiring an additional 345,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.