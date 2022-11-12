BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 4.8 %

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

