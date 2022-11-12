Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 173.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,786 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

