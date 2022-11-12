bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stake Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of bluebird bio worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $87,986. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

