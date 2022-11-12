Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRLXF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

BRLXF opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.