Brandon Solano Acquires 24,650 Shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,230.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.