Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bumble to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

