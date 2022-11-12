CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells $41,001.18 in Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CACI International Stock Down 4.0 %

CACI International stock opened at $289.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.93 and its 200-day moving average is $277.70. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. CACI International’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

