Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,706 shares of company stock valued at $50,312,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

