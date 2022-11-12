Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $10.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 490,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 119,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

