Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CPRI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Capri Price Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,907,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,318,000 after purchasing an additional 166,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

