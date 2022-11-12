ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.3% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 357,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 142.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102,117 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 37.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

