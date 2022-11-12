Chardan Capital Trims BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Target Price to $2.00

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BiomX Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiomX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BiomX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of BiomX by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

