Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,139,000 after buying an additional 553,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after buying an additional 51,139 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.23.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $246.28 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $397.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.50 and a 200-day moving average of $219.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.