Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE:CHD opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

